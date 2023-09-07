EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday, Sep. 6.

Police say Jordan Marshall Cleveland was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. on Picacho Avenue headed eastbound toward Valley Drive on Wednesday.

Police say he was on foot at the time, and his destination and current whereabouts are unknown.

Cleveland is 5’5, weighs around 205 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and is from Las Cruces. He was last seen wearing a black Sierra Middle School hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Marshall Cleveland is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.