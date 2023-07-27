EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.

Police say Isaac Rubio, 11, was last seen at his home on the 700 block of Shannon Street in Las Cruces.

Rubio is 5’7, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He was also seen carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 11-year-old Isaac Rubio is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.