EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was placed into custody after crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from the area on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16 in Las Cruces, according to Las Cruces Police.

Police say at around 7 a.m., an individual crashed a stolen vehicle in the area of McGuffy Street and Engler Road on the East Mesa.

Police say the individual fled from the crash and was believed to be armed with a firearm.

Police say they deployed multiple assets, including drone units and K-9 teams, to locate the individual.

The person, believed to be the suspect, has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Nearby schools were placed on a modified shelter-in-place out of caution. However, there were no direct threats to the schools, according to police.

Las Cruces Public Schools says the campuses that were temporarily placed on shelter in place were the following:

Highland Elementary

Monte Vista Elementary

Sunrise Elementary

Cesar Chavez Elementary

Mesa Middle School

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.