EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces musician Randy Granger will be the special guest when White Sands National Park kicks off Native American Heritage Month with a concert on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. that day and will be held in the park’s natural outdoor amphitheater.

Photos courtesy of Randy Granger

The concert is also part of the park’s Full Moon Night program series.

Granger is a professional musician, storyteller, educator, composer and recording artist.

Granger is a touring solo artist, leads workshops and teaches Native American flute at schools across the country.

“Randy will fill the moonlit night with his unique blend of instruments, interpretation of traditional melodies, and heartfelt music,” according to a news release sent out announcing the concert.

The program is free, but park entrance fees will apply. The parking lot will open at 5:30 pm. Seating is not provided at the amphitheater. You are encouraged to set up on the surrounding dunes and bring camp chairs, blankets, and coolers with food and drinks.

A native of New Mexico, Granger is of Mayan and Apache heritage and specializes in the Native American flute, storytelling and other acoustic instruments. He plays and records with numerous percussion instruments, world flutes and stringed instruments.

This is the final of the three Full Moon Night programs White Sands is hosting this year.