Las Cruces murder suspect found, arrested in California

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The man suspected of shooting and killing Esekiel Diaz in Las Cruces on August 16 was located and arrested on Wednesday in California.



Las Cruces police said Jimmy Levi Rogers, 29, was arrested on a warrant on September 22 by law enforcement personnel with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.



According to investigators, Rogers and 28-year-old Hector Victor Calderon, believed to be in Rogers’ care at the time of the shooting, are each charged with an open count of murder, two counts of conspiracy and one count of tampering with evidence. Las Cruces police arrested Calderon on September 4.



Authorities said that Rogers and Diaz allegedly had an ongoing dispute and were in at least one confrontation prior to the shooting on Lohman Avenue.



Diaz was shot after he parked and exited his SUV on Lohman Avenue near Walnut Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on August 16, investigators said. Multiple witnesses described hearing a gunshot and seeing a gray Toyota leave the scene of the shooting. When police arrived to the scene, Diaz was found dead on the roadway. Authorities said the autopsy of Diaz determined he was struck in the chest by one gunshot.



Police said Rogers is expected to be extradited back to Las Cruces. Calderon was booked and remains at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.



