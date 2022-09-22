FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces is holding a public meeting on Thursday about the potential of outdoor cannabis consumption at licensed facilities.

The public is invited to come to the meeting at the Council Chambers at City Hall from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There is also the option to join the meeting by zoom you can register by clicking this link.

The focus will be on public input regarding outdoor cannabis consumption.

Las Cruces residents can also complete an online survey about the potential amendments, you can find that survey by clicking here.

The State of New Mexico Cannabis Control Division is reporting the Las Cruces cannabis sales were $3.1 million in June of 2022.

The recreational use of cannabis in New Mexico has been legal since April 1st of 2021.

