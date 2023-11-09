LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Eric Enriquez was elected Mayor in the 2023 Las Cruces mayoral race, he told KTSM he is looking forward for what the future holds and is ready to make changes throughout Las Cruces.

Enriquez said they’re [the community] is expecting someone different, someone to come in and be the new mayor, the leader of the community.

Enriquez is a husband, father and grandfather and with lots of love for his family, he always found his calling in helping to serve the community.

“I went on to start a small business, then joined the fire department. I moved on from there to be an arson investigator,” Enriquez said.

Enriquez told KTSM it feels thrilling and it’s an honor to be elected as the mayor for Las Cruces.

“I hope that right from the get-go, we can address some of the policies and ordinances,” Enriquez said.

Enriquez said he put together a strategy of being visible, transparent and also to create bonds with the community.

His campaign consisted of:

Public safety

Economic development

Job creation

“I know that there’s been some issues as far as freedom of speech. It is a safety concern at a lot of busy intersections, not only for the panhandlers, but it’s a safety concern for our traffic. And I think that’s one of the biggest ones, so that we can start having a safer community,” Enriquez said.

Along with the homeless, the unhoused individuals, he said there’s many issues as to why they are in that position.

“A lot of it is mental and some are substance abuse. So, we are coming up with a task force, with a plan on how we can create the infrastructure to start housing them and giving them a place to live, but also rehabilitation so that we can start creating a better quality of life for them,” Enriquez said.

KTSM asked Enriquez if there was anything he wanted to tell those who voted for him and for those who supported him along the way.

“I want to tell them thank you, it’s an attitude of gratitude. I’ve had that for a long time for this community and it’s an honor,” said Enriquez.

Enriquez said that with his background, with working with elected officials, and knowing the public government and the system he felt as it gave him the qualifications to serve better his community of Las Cruces.

To learn more about Eric Enriquez, click here.