Las Cruces man suspected of intentionally harming girlfriend’s son arrested, released Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of intentionally causing harm to his girlfriend’s on on at least two occasions since late 2020.



Authorities said Dominic Frederick Salas, 37, is charged with two felony counts of intentional child abuse. One count is a second-degree felony while the second is a third-degree felony.



According to investigators, Las Cruces police were assigned to investigate Salas after a referral was made through the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. An 11-year-old boy, the son of Salas’ girlfriend, reportedly told police he was excessively disciplined by Salas who also threatened to kill him.



Investigators conducted safe house interviews with the children who reside in the home. Police said investigators learned that, in one incident, Salas is accused of grabbing the 11-year-old boy’s neck and lifting him off the floor. In another instance, Salas is accused of holding the boy on the floor and pouring water over his mouth and nose which restricted the boy’s breathing.



Las Cruces police detectives are continuing their investigation and additional charges are possible.



Police said Salas was arrested Thursday, July 22, and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. He was released Friday on his own recognizance.



