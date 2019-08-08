Las Cruces man suspected of arson in fire on South Fork

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The man suspected of starting a fire in his home has been arrested and charged with arson.

Christian Charles Henry, 27, of the 4900 block of South Fork Road, is charged with one count of arson over $20,000. The charge is a second-degree felony.

About 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to Henry’s home, on the 4900 block of South Fork Road, where smoke was emitting from the residence. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the fire to be concentrated in the home’s living area. The fire was extinguished, and the home was cleared before 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Las Cruces police and fire investigators learned that a witness saw Henry acting irrational prior to leaving his home. A Las Cruces police officer located Henry walking a short distance away from his home.

Investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set and have reason to believe Henry is responsible for starting the fire.

Investigators believe the fire caused more than $20,000 in damage to the home.

Henry was arrested the day of the fire and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. He was released Aug. 5 on his own recognizance.