EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man is on trial for killing his neighbor and injuring the victim’s wife during a confrontation in July 2022.

James Theriault is accused of shooting and killing Carlos Picharo and wounding Picharo’s wife, Fatima Ortiz.

Theriault is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.