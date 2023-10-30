EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old man from Las Cruces was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from another man’s residence, and shooting him afterwards this past Sunday, Oct. 29, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents state Thomas Burke was at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the 2700 block of Huntington when he overhead someone starting his truck which has been identified to be a 2006 GMC.

Court documents state Burke walked out of the residence and saw Jonathan Silva, 25, driving away with the vehicle.

Burke told police he got into another vehicle and began to chase after Silva.

Court documents state Silva was firing shots out of the driver’s window as Burke chased after him through multiple streets.

Burke told police that eventually they both ended up on Claude Dove, facing west near Telshor.

Court documents state once both vehicles stopped, an unknown passenger who was dressed in all black clothing exited the truck and fled on foot towards Telshor.

Burke told police he got out of the vehicle to confront Silva, and while doing so, he saw Silva exit the truck while holding a revolver.

Silva then fired the revolver towards Burke at least three times from a short distance, striking Burke once, according to court documents.

Burke told police after he was shot, he noticed that Silva was not able to fire any more rounds, and proceeded to pin Silva down, according to court documents.

While Silva was pinned down, Burke flagged down an unknown motorist for help who was passing by the area.

Burke confirmed to police that he did not give permission to anyone to take his vehicle from his property.

Silva is facing one count of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, one count of shooting at or from a vehicle motor (no great bodily harm), and one count of attempting to commit a felony (felony murder).

Silva was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 30, with no bond.