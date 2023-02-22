LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Sigmond Gomez,43, of Las Cruces was sentenced to 15 years in the New Mexico State prison system for sexually assaulting a teen, the Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers announced today.

Gomez reached a plea agreement of no contest, and he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Gomez pleaded guilty to having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage household member over several years.

The teen disclosed the assault to a family member who contacted the Las Cruces Police Department and was interviewed by the La Piñon Children’s Advocacy Center of Las Cruces.

Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault should call 911 in an emergency or La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery 24-hour Crisis & Chat hotline at 575-526-3437.