EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man from Las Cruces was sentenced to 15 years on Thursday, June 15 after he was found guilty of second-degree murder of his wife Amberly Busby Lopez back in March, according to the Doña Ana County District Attorney Gerald M. Byers.

The District Attorney says the medical investigation found that Amberly had four stab wounds on her torso and determined her death to be a homicide. Juan Baños-Lopez, 47, admitted to stabbing his wife multiple times during an interview at the hospital.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to the couple’s home on Posada Court regarding a domestic disturbance on Nov. 9, 2019.

A 911 call was made by her son stating that his father placed a call to a relative indicating that he killed his wife, and he was going to kill himself, according to the D.A.

Officers attempted to make contact at the couple’s home, however no one responded. Officers heard movement inside the residence and breached the front door.

Officers discovered blood on the floor and found Baños-Lopez with a kitchen knife in his chest. His wife was found deceased with several knife wounds on the floor next to the couch where Baños-Lopez was found, according to the D.A.

The D.A. says officers were able to render aid to Baños-Lopez as he was still breathing.