EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest in the shooting of his wife and for shooting at police officers.

Julian Valenzuela, 34, of Las Cruces was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.

Valenzuela pled no contest to aggravated battery (deadly weapon), aggravated assault upon a peace officer (deadly weapon), aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm (Felon).

District Court Judge Douglas Driggers sentenced Valenzuela to 10 years.

On March 4, Valenzuela was traveling in car and was involved in a crash at University Ave. and Espina St. following a police chase. When Las Cruces police officers attempted to pull him over, Valenzuela pulled over, jumped out of his car, and fired three shots at the officer, the officer returning several rounds at Valenzuela before he got back into his vehicle. Running a red light, Valenzuela slammed into another car at the intersection.

Las Cruces police K-9 helped capture Valenzuela at the crash scene. A small handgun and an empty magazine are found in the vehicle as well as empty bottles of beer.

Valenzuela’s blood-alcohol level was between .08 and .09 when a breathalyzer test was administered.

The incident started when a Las Cruces police officer on patrol near Stull Drive, heard a gunshot and found a gunshot victim at a residence who identified the shooter as her husband and described the vehicle, a red Hyundai Elantra.

After a review by the Officer Involved Shooting Task Force investigation, it was determined that the LCPD officers’ actions were lawful and justified.