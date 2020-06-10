Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 70 new cases, no new deaths

Las Cruces man reported missing twice found dead

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Erwing Witt, 74, was reported missing twice in the last two weeks and was located late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Las Cruces police, Witt’s body was found off the 2100 block of West Amador Avenue.

Witt was first reported missing on May 26 and was located shortly thereafter. On May 31, he was reported missing for the second time. Both times, it is believed Witt left his home on foot and his direction of travel was unknown each time, a release said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, however, the body will be sent to New Mexico medical investigators for an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20"

LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

One Hurt in NE Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Hurt in NE Shooting"

El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police"

Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link