Las Cruces man reported missing twice found dead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Erwing Witt, 74, was reported missing twice in the last two weeks and was located late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Las Cruces police, Witt’s body was found off the 2100 block of West Amador Avenue.

Witt was first reported missing on May 26 and was located shortly thereafter. On May 31, he was reported missing for the second time. Both times, it is believed Witt left his home on foot and his direction of travel was unknown each time, a release said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, however, the body will be sent to New Mexico medical investigators for an autopsy.