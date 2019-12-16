Las Cruces man killed in rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man was killed in a rollover crash near Las Vegas, N.M. on Sunday afternoon.

Victor Garcia, Jr., 26, was thrown from a 2000 Chevy pickup truck with a camper shell at about 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 25. New Mexico State Police said he was riding in the bed of the truck on a mattress.

Five others were injured, including three from El Paso and two more from Las Cruces. The El Pasoans included a 48-year-old man who was driving, an 18-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. A 64-year-old man and 53-year old man from Las Cruces were also in the truck.

“The identity of the driver and remaining passengers will not be released at this time,” the release said. “New Mexico State Police does not immediately identify survivors involved in crashes, their injuries or the hospitals where they were taken.”