Las Cruces man injured from Sunday shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 29-year-old man Sunday evening.



Authorities said at about 9:00 p.m. on August 8, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim on the 2800 of East Idaho Avenue. Officers found a 29-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his leg.



According to investigators, the victim was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.



Investigators said they have reason to believe the shooting may have occurred near the intersection of Milton Avenue and College Street.



Investigators believe the suspect was a passenger in one vehicle, and the victim was driving his own car. After the shooting, the victim drove to a friend’s home on the 2800 block of Idaho Avenue, police said.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

