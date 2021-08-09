Las Cruces man injured from Sunday shooting

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 29-year-old man Sunday evening.

Authorities said at about 9:00 p.m. on August 8, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim on the 2800 of East Idaho Avenue. Officers found a 29-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his leg.
 
According to investigators, the victim was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
 
Investigators said they have reason to believe the shooting may have occurred near the intersection of Milton Avenue and College Street.

Investigators believe the suspect was a passenger in one vehicle, and the victim was driving his own car. After the shooting, the victim drove to a friend’s home on the 2800 block of Idaho Avenue, police said.
 
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

AMLO in Juarez for inauguration of National Guard headquarters

Man shot in broad daylight while president visits Juarez to talk public safety

Family asks for help following three-vehicle collision

Juarez fair postponed

WIC Program offers breastfeeding classes and services to Borderland moms

Northeast 3-car crash

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime