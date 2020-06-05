Las Cruces man held without bond after kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 47-year-old Ruben Santos is being held without bond after allegedly kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend.

Santos is facing charges for kidnapping, robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, and assault.

According to a news release, Doña Ana Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a 911 call from a couple of cyclists who had been flagged down by a female with several injuries from a physical altercation, on June 1.

The incident began at a softball field off Valley Drive, after the victim was lured to the location by a friend who called her and asked her to give him a ride, according to the Dona Ana District Attorney’s Office news release. The altercation started when Santos, who had been in a relationship with the victim a few years ago, jumped into the vehicle.

The victim turned off the car and attempted to exit the vehicle. However, Santos grabbed her by the hair and punched the victim in the face, breaking her nose and forcing her to drive.

The physical altercation continued in the moving vehicle, with Santos grabbing the victim’s phone and randomly calling various numbers, a release said.

The fight escalated when a male voice answered one of the calls. Santos hung up the phone, threatened the victim, and accused her of infidelity. Santos continued punching the victim several times while she was driving, all the while her nose continued to bleed, police records say.

Santos held the victim at gunpoint and ordered her to drive to Mesilla Dam. At some point, it is believed he hit the victim with the handle of the gun, the release said.

As they entered the levee road, one mile away from the main road, Santos had her stop the vehicle.

Once the car stopped, Santos forced the victim to take off all her clothes and threatened to rip it off with a knife if she did not comply. The victim feared Santos would cut her with the knife, and therefore removed her clothing, the release said.

Santos them grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and began dragging her beside the car. He then pushed her face in the dirt and threatened to throw her into the river, the release said.

According to police, it remains unclear why a few moments later, Santos picked up his gun, her car keys, cellphone, and clothing and ran off.

The victim hid in the bushes for an unknown amount of time fearing Santos would return.

Moments later, she found a few pieces of clothing in her car she could use to cover herself and began walking toward the road where she was able to flag down the two cyclists.

District Court Judge Douglas Driggers found Santos to be “Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community.” Santos will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial, the release said.