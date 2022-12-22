EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly Weapon), and one count of Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, District Court Judge Jaquez found Mendez to be dangerous to the community and held him without bond. According to the State of New Mexico, on Dec. 19, Mendez car-jacked a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe from a man exiting his vehicle. Responding officers reportedly chased the Tahoe through numerous city streets and stop lights.

At one time Mendez was reported to be driving on the opposing lanes of traffic. Police also reported speeds up to 75 miles per hour on several city streets. The Tahoe then collided with the passenger side of an LCPD unit as well as driving onto oncoming traffic toward another police unit, swerving at the last minute. The chase ended with Mendez attempting to run a red light at the intersection of Valley Drive and Amador Avenue when he collided with 3 vehicles. All vehicles sustained significant damage, although none of the injuries were life-threatening.