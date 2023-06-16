EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Justin Clark in 2020, according to the Office of Dona Ana County District Attorney Gerald M. Byers.

Angel Rosales, 25, has found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm, according to an announcement issued on Friday, June 16.

On the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on 5405 Shenandoah about a gunshot victim inside of his home.

Sheriff deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene, finding Justin Clark with several gunshot wounds.

His wife was inside the mobile home when the incident happened. She told deputies that Clark had gone outside to start his truck. When she heard gunshots, she ran to the front door where she was met by Clark, who told her that he had been shot. Several shell casings were located inside the front door, on the front porch and inside of the trailer home. Clark died from his wounds a short time later.

Witnesses identified a dark sport utility vehicle parked across the road early that morning. A cell phone found at the scene showed a photo of a dark blue sport utility vehicle with a license plate belonging to another vehicle.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to locate the sport utility vehicle and a red Honda identified by witnesses as a vehicle that frequently purchased drugs from Clark, according to a news release sent out by the Las Cruces DA’s Office.

During the investigation, Sheriff’s deputies and Las Cruces police followed the red Honda. They attempted a traffic stop. But the vehicle allegedly sped up, running a stop sign and speeding through a neighborhood.

Officers were able to cause the Honda to spin out.

Rosales and the driver were arrested. A search warrant was issued on the Honda, finding a black SKS carbine rifle, a sock full of .04 and .357 metal cartridges and more than 50 .40 caliber handgun cartridges.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

Rosales faces up to 27 years in prison.