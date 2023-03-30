EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Las Cruces man was found guilty of murdering his wife (2nd degree murder) by the Doña Ana County District Attorney, Gerald M. Byers on Thursday, March 30.

On November 9, 2019, Las Cruces police were called to the home of 47-year-old Juan Baños-Lopez, and his wife, Amberly Busby Lopez. The 911 call was made by their son after he reportedly heard his father “place a call to a relative indicating that he had killed his wife, Amber, and that he was going to cut and kill himself,” according to the District Attorney’s office.

Officers say they breached the front door and found Baños-Lopez with a kitchen knife in his chest. Officers were then able to render aid as he was still breathing.

A woman later identified as Busby Lopez was found dead with several knife wounds on the floor next to the couch where Baños-Lopez was located, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The medical investigation revealed that Busby-Lopez had 4 stab wounds on her torso and determined her death to be a homicide.

“Baños-Lopez during his interview at the hospital admitted to stabbing his wife multiple times.” continued the press release.

Juan Baños-Lopez faces a potential of up to 15 years in prison and has already served 1,221 days in confinement.