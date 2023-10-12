EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 45-year-old man from Las Cruces was found guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for murdering his girlfriend back in February, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico.

The DA’s office says Steven Valdez, 45, was found guilty of an open count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

According to the DA’S office, Las Cruces police officers found Brittany Skaggs dead inside her vehicle and had a gunshot wound on her abdomen on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The DA’s office says a witness who knew Skaggs and witnessed the incident told officers that Skaggs had called her to her home.

Skaggs had disclosed to the witness that Valdez had been beating her throughout the morning and she wanted to leave so that Valdez could cool off, according to the DA’s office.

It was at that time that Valdez entered the home, and the witness confronted him.

Valdez then hit the witness with the butt of his handgun and chased Skaggs into the back bedroom where she pushed him attempting to leave, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office says Valdez then fired the handgun five times at Skaggs, hitting her in the arm and in the abdomen. He then pointed the gun at the witness, and she pleaded with him not to shoot her.

The witness then saw him drag Skaggs out and placed her into her vehicle and fled on a motorcycle.

Officers later located Valdez on his motorcycle, chasing him through the streets of Las Cruces, sometimes at speeds of 100 mph. Officers eventually detained Valdez after he crashed the motorcycle.

Valdez is facing over 50 years in prison, and the sentencing will be held at a later date.