Las Cruces man charged with six third-degree felony counts of forgery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested after being suspected of shoplifting at a local Walmart and hiding his identity.

Michael Scott Wideman, 41, was also allegedly found in possession of several forged checks and heroin.

The incident took place on Sunday, when a Las Cruces police officer working at the Walmart store on Rinconada Boulevard learned of a shoplifting suspect who was said to be concealing items in his pockets.

According to a release, an officer identified the suspect as Wideman when he tried to cash a check made out to someone else. Wideman was detained for questioning and initially identified himself to police by another name.

Police learned Wideman’s true identity and found him in possession of several forged checks, and documents including a social security card that did not belong to him, the release said.

Police said they also located two sets of brass knuckles and .2 grams of black tar heroin in his pockets.

Wideman is charged with six third-degree felony counts of forgery and one fourth-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of shoplifting, criminal trespass, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and concealing identity, a release said.

Wideman was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.