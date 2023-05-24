EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 38-year-old Las Cruces man was recently charged with 56 counts of alleged criminal sexual penetration of his stepdaughter along with other related charges, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Rogelio Perez Montoya, 38 was charged with 56 counts of criminal sexual penetration, four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.

Court documents state that on May 18, 2023, the alleged victim disclosed sexual abuse by her stepfather to a social worker, which led to the investigation. The victim also disclosed that she had taken photos of the incidents.

Court documents also state that the sexual abuse first started when the alleged victim was 8-years-old back in 2018.