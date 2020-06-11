Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly killing his neighbor with a sword

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a man yelling for help at the Mesilla Manor Apartments.

According to a release, Arturo Francisco Quintana, 31, was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony count of murder for the death of Efren Valdez Gutierrez, 33.

The incident happened Wednesday June 10, at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police Quitana was seen welding a large sword outside of the apartment complex shortly before the insident.

According to the witnesses, Quintana appeared to be upset and was swinging the sword in Gutierrez’s direction.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Valdez Gutierrez deceased inside his apartment, and also found a sword located nearby.

Investigators believe, Quintana went into Gutierrez’s apartment and killed him. Neighbors heard the commotion and called 911.

Investigators learned that when Quintana left Gutierrez’s apartment, he indicated to neighbors that he “had to do it.” Neighbors told police Quintana left the apartment complex headed in an unknown direction, a release said.

A short while later, a Las Cruces police officer located Quintana.

He was taken into custody without further incident and was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.