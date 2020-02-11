Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly breaking into apartment and hitting ex-girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment early Tuesday morning and hit her and another woman.

Joseph Lopez, 22, from the 1500 block of Parker Road, is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to LCPD, Lopez went to his ex-girlfriend’s house at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and was hard kicking the front door of her apartment.

Lopez’s ex-girlfriend and her new roommate were inside the apartment and remained in their bedrooms until the dorr kicking stopped, according to police.

Police learned that Lopez returned to the apartment about 15 to 20 minutes later with a friend. Officials say Lopez was trying to gain entry through a bedroom window while his friend allegedly continued kicking the front door.

Police records say Lopez managed to break in through a bedroom window while the two women hid in a different room. However, police believe Lopez broke through the bedroom door and grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the hair. The girl’s roommate tried to intervene but was forcefully pushed away by Lopez.

According to police, Lopez attempted to leave the scene when he learned police were on their way, however, the LCPD officer who was dispatched to the incident, spotted Lopez’s car and later Lopez and his friend were both detained for questioning.

The two women were not seriously injured during the incident, police said.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Charges against his friend are possible.