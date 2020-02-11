Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly breaking into apartment and hitting ex-girlfriend

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment early Tuesday morning and hit her and another woman.

Joseph Lopez, 22, from the 1500 block of Parker Road, is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to LCPD, Lopez went to his ex-girlfriend’s house at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and was hard kicking the front door of her apartment.

Lopez’s ex-girlfriend and her new roommate were inside the apartment and remained in their bedrooms until the dorr kicking stopped, according to police.

Police learned that Lopez returned to the apartment about 15 to 20 minutes later with a friend. Officials say Lopez was trying to gain entry through a bedroom window while his friend allegedly continued kicking the front door.

Police records say Lopez managed to break in through a bedroom window while the two women hid in a different room. However, police believe Lopez broke through the bedroom door and grabbed his ex-girlfriend by the hair. The girl’s roommate tried to intervene but was forcefully pushed away by Lopez.

According to police, Lopez attempted to leave the scene when he learned police were on their way, however, the LCPD officer who was dispatched to the incident, spotted Lopez’s car and later Lopez and his friend were both detained for questioning.

The two women were not seriously injured during the incident, police said.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Charges against his friend are possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Candidates for El Paso County Sheriff discuss deputy response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates for El Paso County Sheriff discuss deputy response times"

Trump, Pence attend dignified transfer of Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Pence attend dignified transfer of Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan"

Israeli trauma experts train local counselors following August 3 shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Israeli trauma experts train local counselors following August 3 shooting"

Fundraiser held in El Paso for Biden campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fundraiser held in El Paso for Biden campaign"

UTEP researchers successfully communicate with satellite

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP researchers successfully communicate with satellite"

LCPD says crimes should not be posted in social media groups

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD says crimes should not be posted in social media groups"
More Local

More crime

More Crime