Las Cruces Man accused of fleeing from police in stolen vehicle arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.



Police said Manuel Holguin, 33, is charged with fourth-degree felony counts of receiving or transferring of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and two counts of tampering with evidence. He also faces a second-degree felony count of trafficking methamphetamine.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 20, a Las Cruces police officer located a 2006 silver Chevrolet Impala – a vehicle that police said was previously reported stolen – at the Motel 9 (245 La Posada Ln.) A short time later, Holguin allegedly got into the Impala and drove out of the parking lot.



Investigators said that a Las Cruces police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Impala, but Holguin refused to pull over and, instead, eluded police at a high rate of speed. Police said they knew where the suspect lives and went to that area trying to locate him.



About that time Holguin arrived nearby, exited the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit, police said. Before he was taken into custody, Holguin discarded a small baggie that was later confirmed to contain 29 grams of methamphetamine, investigators said.



New Mexico State Police assisted with the apprehension and investigation.



Holguin was arrested and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.