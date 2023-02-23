EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMCO Studio and Visit Las Cruces is presenting their first annual love song contest. The contest requires a person to write and perform original content with the opportunity to win a $1,000 reward price. Aswell as being featured in Visit Las Cruces’ commercials, campaigns, and other promotional materials.

The contest is open to all musicians, in or outside the city. Submissions don’t require production quality or professionally mastered material, because the chosen song will then be mastered for commercial use.

“This contest is a great opportunity for the community and aspiring musicians to show off their skills.” said Christina Ballew, Chief Creative Officer of NMCO Studio.

Photo courtesy-NMCO Creative Studio

Musicians are encouraged to record themselves in the writing/production process and share their behind-the-scenes song development using the hashtag #VLClovesong or tagging Visit Las Cruces on Facebook and Instagram.

The contest deadline is March 31, 2023. For more information on how to register visit www.NMCOstudio.com/lovesonglc.