Las Cruces library offering free computer literacy classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., will offer free computer literacy classes throughout January.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The following are the times and dates for the classes being offered:

Basic Computer Skills – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. This is a class for the absolute beginner. Students will learn about the parts of a computer, mouse skills, the Windows environment, and how to navigate Windows-based programs. Laptops will be provided to the first 9 students.

Windows 10 – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. This class will teach students how to navigate the most recent Windows operating system, including the new start menu, Cortana, and how to customize the desktop. Basic computer skills are required. Laptops will be loaned to the first nine students.

iPad Basics – 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. This class will cover basics such as how to navigate beyond the home screen, how to use the touch keypad, setting up and using bookmarks in Safari, and how to use your iPad as an e-reader. Students must bring their own iPad to attend.

Android Basics – 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. This class will cover the basics such as how to navigate in an Android environment, how to use the touch keypad, using the internet and how to use your own device as an e-reader. Students must bring their own Android device to attend.

For information, send an email to the Reference Department at library.reference@las-cruces.org, or call 575/528-4005. Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to attend this event should notify the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4002.