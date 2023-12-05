EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces and Borderland communities will gather Sunday, Dec. 10 in Las Cruces to celebrate Hanukkah during its fourth night.

The city-wide Chanukah on the Plaza will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Plaza de Las Cruces.

The event will feature the lighting of an 18-foot outdoor Menorah, concert by singer/songwriter Dan Bern and a Gelt drop, in which firefighters climb to the top of an extended ladder and drop chocolate Gelt (coins) down on the crowd.

There will be inflatables for the kids, a rock-climbing wall, balloon artists and other activities.

Hanukkah starts on Thursday, Dec. 7 this year and lasts until Friday, Dec. 15.

Chanukah on the Plaza is free and is open to the general public. The event is put on by the Chabad Jewish Center in Las Cruces.

