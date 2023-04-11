EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters discovered 14 dead cats inside a two-story home that caught on fire Saturday, April 8.

The fire was called in at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was located on the 2600 block of Cumbres Court.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw flames coming out from multiple windows from the second floor. The fire was contained and controlled within 30 minutes, according to officials.

Firefighters say they then inspected the home and discovered 14 dead cats on the second floor. One feline cat was found alive and was rescued from the home and was reported to be “conscious and alert.”

Officials add that the home has been going through renovations, but no cause for the fire has yet to be determined. The second floor of the home received heavy smoke and fire damage; however, no other injuries were reported.