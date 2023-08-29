EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A house fire on Maple Street in Las Cruces caused about $12,000 in damages and displaced two occupants Monday evening, Aug. 28, said the Las Cruces Fire Department.



About 8:40 p.m. Monday, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire in the attic of a home on the 800 block of Maple Street. Firefighters attacked the blaze and brought it under control within five minutes, according to a news release.



One of the home’s occupants told firefighters he noticed a problem with a ceiling fan. He looked into the home’s attic and discovered fire and smoke above the ceiling. The person shut off electricity to the home, made a safe exit and called 911.



No injuries were reported, but damaged caused by the fire forced the displacement of the home’s two adult occupants.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.