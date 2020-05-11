Las Cruces hospital to resume elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Memorial Medical Center in New Mexico is taking measures to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that had been previously rescheduled due to COVID-19.

According to a release, current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on healthcare workers.

“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said John Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Medical Center. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Medical Center has continued to carefully follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles, a release said.

The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist, a release said.

Additionally, the facility has implemented new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers, and employees. Visit MMCLC.org to learn more.