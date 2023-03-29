EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2200 block of Hagerty Road on Tuesday, March 28.

Las Cruces fire officials say the initial call came in at around 11:40 p.m. and heard multiple reports of small explosions.

Firefighters were able to take the fire down within 15 minutes, adding that the house was empty, and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the carport or the garage and extended to the attic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates have yet to be determined.