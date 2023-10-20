EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces is getting its very first cat cafe — Chile City Kitty.

The cafe isn’t the only one in the region. The owners of El Paso’s Sun City Kitty Cafe, inside Sunland Park Mall, wanted to open a second location in Las Cruces to help find homes for adoptable cats in the area.

Photos by Santiago Reyes/KTSM

Customers can enjoy “cat-pucchinos” and snacks at the cafe and for a small fee, spend time inside the cat enclosure with some furry friends who are up for adoption.

The Chile City Kitty is hosting its grand opening at noon on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mesilla Valley Mall next to Dillard’s.