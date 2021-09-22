Las Cruces food bank holds hunger strike to raise money

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces food bank, Casa de Peregrinos, is holding its annual hunger strike on Thursday.

This is the third year of the hunger strike that is also a fundraiser. The fast will begin at 8 a.m. and end on Friday at 8 a.m.

“This is an excellent way for us to walk in the shoes of those people experiencing food insecurity in our communities,” said CdP’s Executive Director Lorenzo Alba.

According to Casa de Perigrinos, the goal is to raise $50,000 to help the community. With a total of 50 people participating in the fast.

“We feel very strongly about sharing about our own personal hunger experience while advocating for our mission at Casa de Peregrinos. These personal stories are what make this such a unique event and fundraising effort,” said Alba.

The event is sponsored by El Paso Electric, Western Sky Community Care, and Century Bank.

For more information, you can contact Bianca Menchaca at bjmenchaca81@gmail.com or at 915-449-8029.

