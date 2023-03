EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a semitrailer on fire at mile marker 134 on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy fire coming from the trailer, adding that the truck’s cargo was bulk food. Officials kept the fire from causing damage to the tractor portion of the vehicle however the trailer and cargo were extensively damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information has been released.