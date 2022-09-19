EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides.

Crews extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading to any surrounding RVs.

The occupants of the RV were accounted for and there were no injuries in the incident.

It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire, which remains under investigation.

There is no estimate on damages yet.