EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department, which has been offering ground ambulance service on a limited basis since 2013, will begin billing for the services on July 1, according to a news release sent out by the City of Las Cruces.

The billing is required as part of an agreement between the City of Las Cruces, Dona Ana County and American Medical Response which has been providing ground transportation services throughout the county for several years.



LCFD’s billing, which begins July 1, includes rates equivalent to AMR with potential reductions for individuals and families in financial hardship, according to the news release.



Las Cruces Fire has retained the services of an outside business, EMS Management and Consultants, to process billing and collect payments. EMS Management and Consultants is located in Winston-Salem, N.C.



In May 2021 the City received its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to provide ambulance service. The certificate allows LCFD squad units to provide emergency ambulance service for sick, injured or deceased residents in Las Cruces or Doña Ana County.



LCFD currently has three squad units.



AMR will continue to provide ground ambulance services in Las Cruces and throughout Dona Ana County. The services provided by the Las Cruces Fire Department enhance ambulance services and helps improve response times within City limits, according to the news release.