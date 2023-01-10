EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations.

Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23.



Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion.



“We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” Smith said. “He will bring knowledge and a love for the profession as our newest deputy chief.



“Mike is well-liked and well-respected within our family of firefighters. His experience and leadership skills will pay dividends.”



Daniels is a 2006 graduate of the Las Cruces Fire Department’s training academy No. 24. During his tenure with LCFD, Daniels was a firefighter before being promoted to driver/operator in 2010.



In 2012 Daniels was promoted to lieutenant and he became battalion chief in 2015. During his service as a battalion chief, Daniels has worked to revamp the lieutenant certification process, directed emergency sheltering in 2019, and assisted with the COVID-19 pandemic response.



Daniels, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, earned a Master of Business Administration and Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.



As deputy chief of operations, Daniels will oversee the department’s Fire Response and Emergency Medical Response programs. He will also manage LCFD’s special programs including the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting, HazMat and Technical Rescue Response.