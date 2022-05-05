EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The temporary ban on open fire in the Las cruces area will be effective on May 6, 2022.

This restriction is needed due to the severe drought conditions in the Dona Ana County according to the National Weather Service that pose a fire hazard and a significant threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the community.



Open burning is defined as, “the burning of materials wherein products of combustion are omitted directly into the ambient air without passing through a stack or chimney from an enclosed chamber. Open burning does not include road flares, smudge pots and similar devices associated with safety or occupational uses typically considered open flames.”



The restrictions do not include recreational outdoor fires such as grills, firepits or fireplaces whether they are fixed or portable, and will remain in effect until the Las Cruces Fire Department determines the fire hazard is no longer a significant threat.



LCFD is urging the following safe practices for recreational fires:

•Keep plenty of water, such as a garden hose, nearby.

•At least one adult should monitor the fire at all times.

•Children should be kept a safe distance away.

•Keep recreational fires at least 25 feet from structures, vegetation, or combustible material.

•Do not use recreational fires during severe winds or storms.



Las Cruces residents who would normally burn yard waste are encouraged to utilize the City’s Green Grappler Service. Green Grappler Requirements:

•Ensure tree branches are less than 5 feet in length and less than 5 inches in diameter.

•Stack branches neatly at the curb.

•Bag grass clippings and leaves in clear plastic bags so the grappler operator can see it is yard waste and not trash.



For more information on the Green Grappler Service, visit www.las-cruces.org/1377/Grappler-Services.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.