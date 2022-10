EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces fire is investigating a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a home along South Melendres Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home along the 600 block of South Melendres Street at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contained it to the home’s living room.



The home was unoccupied at time of the fire and no injuries to firefighters or the public were reported.