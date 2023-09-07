EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department will be recognizing the 22nd anniversary of the Sep. 11, 2001, attack with a commemorative bell ringing ceremony and memorial stair climb.

On Monday, Sep. 11, Las Cruces firefighters will hold a silent watch at Fire Station 1 at 8:30 a.m. Firefighters will then sound bells at 8:46 a.m., in commemoration of the first attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The bell ringing ceremony will commemorate each significant event from that day:

– 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into North Tower.

– 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into South Tower.

– 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into Pentagon.

– 9:59 a.m., collapse of South Tower.

– 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 crashes near Shanksville, Pa.

– 10:28 a.m., collapse of North Tower.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, firefighters will participate in a memorial stair climb at Electronic Caregiver Tower located on 506 S. Main St.

The memorial stair climb will not be closed to the public however it will be held in a private building and in the stairwell that will not be viewable for the public.