Las Cruces Fire Department takes out heavy fire in house garage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire in a home Monday.

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house on fire on the 4900 block of Rock Ct just before 2:30 pm.

Engine 6 of the LCFD arrived to find fire coming out of the garage door of the house.

The fire was extinguished and was contained in the garage area.

The garage suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. A vehicle parked outside of the garage was also damaged by fire and smoke.

The Red Cross was requested to help the family.

No injuries were reported. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

