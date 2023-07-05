Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire on the exterior of the Samon’s store on El Paseo Road on Monday. Picture credit: LCFD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department was dispatched to a fire structure at the Samon’s Electrical and Plumbing store located on El Paseo Road on Monday, July 3.

Fire officials say the blaze was on the west side exterior of the building. Crews brought the fire under control within five minutes.

The warehouse was heavily filled with smoke, but there was no fire extension into the store, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire have yet to be determined.