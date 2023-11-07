EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters provided emergency care and rescued two cats that were found in a house fire on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7.

Las Cruces firefighters rescued two cats from a residential structure fire Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to a report of a house fire at the 500 block of North Mesquite Street.

During a search of the home, firefighters found two cats in need of emergency care.

Firefighters were able to remove the two cats from the home and were successful in saving them.

Other than the cats, the home was not occupied at the time of the fire, the Fire Department says.

The Fire Department adds damage to the structure is estimated at around $21,000.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.