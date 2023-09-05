LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Two New Mexicans with different abilities make a difference for customers and employees at Dion’s in Las Cruces.

Sarah Luschei has been working for Dion’s for over 6 years and Aaron Saracho has been working for Dion’s for over 12 years.

The two constantly work everyday to bring a smile to people’s faces and help with customer service at the restaurant.

Sarah Luschei Aaron Saracho

Photos by Miguel Paredes/KTSM

They quickly became part of the Dion’s family.

“It’s probably a job I will never leave,” Luschei said.

The two help clean up the dining room, with packaging and making sure customers have a good time at Dion’s.

“I’ve made them very happy by getting them the drinks and making their day by talking to them,” Luschei said.

General Manager Mat Juarez said by giving them the opportunity to work, it gives them the chance to grow in the job market.

“I think there’s a place for everybody in the culture of any job place. And I think a lot of people have unexplored talents that we just don’t know about. And having them in the job market helps us find their different abilities because honestly, they’re very enabled as people, ” Juarez said.

Aaron Saracho said being able to help people has been a blast for him.

“If I’d done this for 13 years and go for it now, that means you’re basically in this firm for life. It’s been pretty, pretty cool. I’ve been loving it and everything, ” Saracho said.

Juarez told KTSM if he could change one thing it would be to have the two there all the time.