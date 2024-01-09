EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police Officer Felipe Hernandez is being charged with murder in the officer-involved shooting that happened back on Oct. 3 at Burley Court in Las Cruces, Dona Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9.

Hernandez turned himself in Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement in the death of Teresa Gomez, age 45.

The shooting has been investigated by the Officer-Involved Incident Task Force, which includes the New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State University Police.

Byers said that Hernandez’s interaction with Gomez was “substandard” from the very beginning and that she did not present a threat to the officer by being a fleeing felon or using a threat of deadly force.

Byers also said that the case has garnered considerable attention and outrage across the state of New Mexico and across the country.

Byers also said that the investigation was done with transparency and that the case was brought to him by Las Cruces Police concerning their own officer.

He said the decision was not taken lightly to charge Hernandez and said the charges will stand up to scrutiny.

He praised members of the Task Force for the integrity in which pursued the case and presented evidence to him.