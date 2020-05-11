Las Cruces Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward for information leading to Saturday’s shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department has identified the victim from this weekend’s shooting.
According to a release, Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for Saturday’s shooting.
The shooting resulted in the death of a local businessman identified as Oscar Amezquita,79.
Amezquita was a long time resident of the community and was the owner of Landis Boot and Shoe Service, a release said.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, Las Cruces police were dispatched to 490 S. Esperanza St. were Amezquita was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.