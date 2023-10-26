EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces couple was charged with abuse of a child after they were investigated by Child Protective Services back in September, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents state Jonathan Diaz, 33, and Jessica Alvarado, 32, were being investigated by Child Protective Services, after allegations were made concerning inadequate shelter and drug abuse.

Left to Right: Jessica Alvarado, 32, and Jonathan Diaz, 33. Photo: Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Las Cruces Police conducted an investigation for child abuse on Friday, Sept. 29, involving the couple and their two children.

Both children were drug tested on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and hair samples were collected for both Alvarado and Diaz after a search warrant was executed on Friday, Oct. 13, according to court documents.

Court documents state the younger child, a three-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.

Alvarado tested positive for methamphetamine and Diaz tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

During the investigation, a family member was given custody of both children following a safety plan that was put in place, and the couple were given a chance to clean their residence, according to court documents.